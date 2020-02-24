Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Stock Price Down 3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) shares fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.11 and last traded at $53.24, 6,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 214% from the average session volume of 2,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

