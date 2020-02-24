iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.66, 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74.

