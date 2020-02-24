iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) Trading Down 3.5%

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $42.22, approximately 121,396 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMGF. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,154,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after acquiring an additional 235,392 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.