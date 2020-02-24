iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Trading Down 3.9%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) shares fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.73 and last traded at $46.90, 11,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 9,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.