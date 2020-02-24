Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.60

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 8083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jiangsu Expressway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

