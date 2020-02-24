Kcash Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $1.30 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

