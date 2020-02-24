Kuka (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Kuka Ag (ETR:KU2) fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €32.20 ($37.44) and last traded at €32.40 ($37.67), 8,337 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.75 ($40.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.00.

Kuka Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates in Automotive, Industries, Consumer Goods & Logistic Automation, and Operating/Manufacturing/Purchase segments. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial and service robots, as well as robot controllers and software.

