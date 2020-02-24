Kuka (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Shares of Kuka Ag (ETR:KU2) fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €32.20 ($37.44) and last traded at €32.40 ($37.67), 8,337 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.75 ($40.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.00.

Kuka Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates in Automotive, Industries, Consumer Goods & Logistic Automation, and Operating/Manufacturing/Purchase segments. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial and service robots, as well as robot controllers and software.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit