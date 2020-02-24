L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to report $4.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the highest is $4.82 billion. L Brands posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $12.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.65. 9,806,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325,150. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. L Brands has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.