Lake Street Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of CYBE opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.72, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.57. CyberOptics has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $26.75.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 105.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

