London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Announces Earnings Results

London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group stock remained flat at $GBX 41.50 ($0.55) during trading on Monday. 2,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. London Finance & Investment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 35.50 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.40.

About London Finance & Investment Group

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

