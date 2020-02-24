Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

NYSE:VAC opened at $125.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $131.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

