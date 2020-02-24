Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,753. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $766.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

