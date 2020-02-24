Mindexcoin (MIC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 70% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $40,987.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded up 269.1% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, LATOKEN, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

