Mixin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.15 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $264.15 or 0.02740066 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $125.76 million and $37.15 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,102 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

