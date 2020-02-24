MTN COMM BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.76

MTN COMM BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:MCBI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.76 and traded as high as $22.95. MTN COMM BANCOR/SH shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82.

MTN COMM BANCOR/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

