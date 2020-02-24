MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.72

Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.72 and traded as high as $37.37. MutualFirst Financial shares last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 7,140 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFSF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $326.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $44,955.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,386.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $215,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFSF. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,854,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFSF)

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

