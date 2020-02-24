Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Down 5.1%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48, approximately 1,249,136 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,285,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $108,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

