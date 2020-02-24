National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. National Grid has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

