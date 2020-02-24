National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.08

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.08 and traded as high as $90.64. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 44,310 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 42.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 39.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

