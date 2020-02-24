NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NCR stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,371. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NCR has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40.

In other news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,222 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 141.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

