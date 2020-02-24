Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Down 5.1%

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.09, approximately 1,488,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,020,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 621,587 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Newmark Group by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 404,160 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 365,029 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.