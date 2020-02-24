News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61, 2,171,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,349,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of News by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of News by 5,327.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of News by 1,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

