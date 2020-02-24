Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 5,585,300 shares changing hands.

NAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 166,370 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 253,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

