Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 5.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.17, approximately 5,032,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,285,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

