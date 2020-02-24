Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 5.1%

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $83.80, 1,044,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 879,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.97 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,837 shares of company stock worth $13,536,329. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after buying an additional 734,475 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after buying an additional 665,321 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,825,000. Finally, Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $39,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

