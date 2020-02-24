OKB (OKB) Hits Market Cap of $357.34 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. OKB has a market cap of $357.34 million and $277.70 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for $5.96 or 0.00061999 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00493202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.06576326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010316 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.