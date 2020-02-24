Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.28 and last traded at $126.80, approximately 2,188,351 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,305,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.59.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $1,297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,402 shares of company stock valued at $29,109,114 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

