Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.28 and last traded at $126.80, approximately 2,188,351 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,305,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.59.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $1,297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,402 shares of company stock valued at $29,109,114 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit