Origin Protocol Hits Market Cap of $6.62 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002947 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $34.11 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00481097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.27 or 0.06494843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00062076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027210 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005237 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

OGN is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.