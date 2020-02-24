Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $551.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

