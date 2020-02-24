Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

OXFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,473. The stock has a market cap of $394.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 382,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,218,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

