Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Shares Down 0.1%

Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.18, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.63% of Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

