Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $5.02. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 6,961 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.07 million, a PE ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications during the third quarter worth about $2,623,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

