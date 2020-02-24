Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $5.02. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 6,961 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.07 million, a PE ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 0.99.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.
