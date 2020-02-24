Payfair (PFR) Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Payfair has a market cap of $28,582.00 and $1,634.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

