PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.57 and last traded at $100.53, 1,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.46.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

