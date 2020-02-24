Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-4.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $102.41. 293,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,913. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.91.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.