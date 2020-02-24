PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report $4.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $17.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $18.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.81. 2,234,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

