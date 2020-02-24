ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.16, approximately 150,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 45,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEV)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.