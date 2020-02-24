ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Up 7.7%

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.45, 12,881,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 248% from the average session volume of 3,703,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth $2,631,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 163.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 131,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth $311,000.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

