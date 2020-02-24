ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.73, 22,430,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 7,771,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $277,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

