ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Trading Up 8.2%

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.47, approximately 106,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 506% from the average daily volume of 17,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

About ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW)

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

