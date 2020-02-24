PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.87

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.87 and traded as high as $26.25. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS shares last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

