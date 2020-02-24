PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.87

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.87 and traded as high as $26.25. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS shares last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS Company Profile (NYSE:PBY)

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit