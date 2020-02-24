Protective Insurance Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years. Protective Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:PTVCA opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Protective Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $49,946.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,302.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

