Protective Insurance Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years. Protective Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:PTVCA opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Protective Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $49,946.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,302.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

See Also: Depreciation

Dividend History for Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit