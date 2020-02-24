QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.17

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $5.46. QuickLogic shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 53,459 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 149.80% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

