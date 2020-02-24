Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $164.76 million and $19.29 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Upbit, IDCM and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,585,315,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, Graviex, TradeOgre, IDCM, CryptoBridge, Nanex, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

