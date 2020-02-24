RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $188.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.44 million to $191.02 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $182.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $729.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $728.06 million to $732.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $772.02 million, with estimates ranging from $753.60 million to $796.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.00. 75,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,369. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.60. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day moving average is $163.94.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

