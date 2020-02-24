Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mainstreet Equity (MEQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mainstreet Equity (TSE: MEQ):
- 2/12/2020 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2020 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$100.00.
- 2/12/2020 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$90.00 to C$100.00.
Mainstreet Equity stock traded down C$2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The company has a market cap of $892.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.27. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 52 week low of C$45.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.25.
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.
