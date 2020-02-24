Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to report sales of $464.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.14 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $447.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Union Gaming Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. 495,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,283. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 905,891 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $16,716,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after acquiring an additional 677,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 470,679 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.