Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to report sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.53 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $11.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded down $9.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.61. 7,475,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,058. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

