Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $8.88. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rubicon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.73% of Rubicon Technology worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

