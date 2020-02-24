Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $8.88. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Rubicon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
