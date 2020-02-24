Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.50. Saga Communications shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 10,880 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 42,955.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

About Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

